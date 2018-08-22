Posted: Aug 22, 2018 9:40 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2018 9:40 AM

Two women in Pawhuska are heartbroken after they say the city plans to start euthanizing more dogs if the women can’t find them homes in a hurry.

Susie Owens and Vicki Godbehere from Pawhuska Pound Pals have been saving dogs from euthanization for the last two and a half years, but now they say the city has a much harsher time limit to get dogs out of the pound.

Owens and Godbehere say they’ve saved the lives of more than 400 dogs in Pawhuska since 2015.

The two say they have been feeding, vetting, and even housing dogs until they could be rescued.

Owens says they worked in cooperation with the city until last week, when Owens says things went sour.

A 72-hour rule is a city ordinance, but Owens says the city manager had allowed her to leave the dogs in there a little longer in the past – long enough to find the dog a forever home.

She says her key to the pound has been taken away and she’s not even allowed to be on the property anymore.

Owens and Godbehere both say they don’t understand the sudden change of heart. They say they’ve saved the city thousands of dollars in euthanasia fees.

