Posted: Aug 22, 2018 12:10 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2018 12:21 PM

Garrett Giles

One youth program invites girls into its program after 100-plus years. Since Aug. 1, District Director with the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America Ken White says girls have been registering for Cub Scouts.

White says that parents were looking for a beneficial program they could put all their kids in at once. Parents and families, White notes, may be streched thin already with their obligations so BSA wanted to provide full services to those families and parents.

Kindergarten students can join a new scouting program called Lion Cubs too. The Lion Cubs program was introduced as a pilot program last year in one Bartlesville school.

Bartlesville Public Schools will hold their sign-ups Thursday night at 6:30 in any school gymnasium your child attends. Kindergarten through fifth grade students will be sent home with a reminder and a wristband inviting them to come sign-up.

Popcorn sales for scouting is also underway and White asks people to be aware of scouters that are out selling popcorn in the area.