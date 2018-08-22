Posted: Aug 22, 2018 2:02 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2018 2:02 PM

Max Gross

A man and a woman were arrested on Wednesday after a police K9 sniffed drugs in their vehicle during a routine traffic stop. Daniel Randolph and Cherokee Burns each made separate appearances at the Washington County Courthouse. Each faced charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a synthetic narcotic.

According to affidavit, an officer pulled over the vehicle the two were traveling due a defective headlight and brake light. Randolph was driving and Burns was the passenger. Two warrants were confirmed on Burns.

A K9 performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted the officer. A search produced a scale, some baggies and a tin can that held three separate baggies of methamphetamine totaling nine grams.

Also, nine yellow oxycodone pills were located in the vehicle. Neither suspect would claim ownership of the substances.