Posted: Aug 22, 2018 2:06 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2018 2:52 PM

Max Gross

An off-duty police officer was instrumental in the arrest of a Bartlesville man who fled the scene of an automobile accident. Eric Glover appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of leaving the scene of an injury accident, inattentive driving and driving under suspension.

According to an affidavit, a witness saw Glover’s vehicle strike the victim’s vehicle from behind. The witness claims that Glover was aware of the collision drove onto the curb, over the sidewalk and continued to flee south on Madison Boulevard.

The witness followed Glover for several miles and was able to provide a license plate number to dispatch.

While officers were looking for the vehicle Glover contacted police and advised that he was waiting at the Casey’s on Adams Boulevard to turn himself in.

Glover admitted that he left the scene because he knew his license was suspended. At this time Glover was placed under arrest.

Bond for Glover was set at $5,000.