Posted: Aug 22, 2018 2:19 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2018 2:19 PM

Max Gross

20-year-old Thomas Alexander, 18-year-old Tyler Thomison and a 17-year-old juvenile will make a second appearance in court on Thursday afternoon. The three are suspects in the shooting death of 53-year-old Gregory Meidl on Saturday.

The State of Oklahoma will present charges against three during a formal arraignment at 1:15 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.

Court affidavits allege the trio was out trying to burglarize unlocked vehicles when Meidl confronted the 17-year-old. The juvenile allegedly fired one shot at Meidl after he was threatened with a bat. Meidl was pronounced dead on the scene.

The state of Oklahoma set bonds for Thomison and Alexander at 250,000. The juvenile saw his bond set at $500,000.