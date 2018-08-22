Posted: Aug 22, 2018 3:12 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2018 3:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District run-off debate takes place at Bartlesville City Hall from 7:00 to 8:30 tonight.

After 3-minute opening statements, Republican candidates Kevin Hern and Tim Harris will have two minutes to answer each question only the moderators ask them during the debate. Both candidates will have a 90-second rebuttal time for the hour and half they debate. They will also have 3-minutes for closing statements at the debates end.

Voting for the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District seat will be held on Aug. 28. We will have tonight’s debate at city hall live on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 when the debate kicks off around 7:00.