Posted: Aug 23, 2018 4:57 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2018 4:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Candidates for the First-District Congressional seat faced each other last night in a debate at Bartlesville's city hall. Tim Harris and Kevin Hern fielded questions on immigration and border security, term limits, tariffs, negative campaign ads, and marijuana to name a few. Both men represented themselves as conservative Republicans and talked about their personal background - either a career of practicing law in the pubic sector or selling a hog farm to buy his first MacDonald's - as a strength and a reason for voters to back them.

When it came to questions on issues such as the Coen plea this week, Hern said there was nothing of substance that would affect the president.

Tim Harris took his prosecutor's point of view and said the investigation needs to be shut down.

The contest will be decided in Tuesday's primary runoff election.