Posted: Aug 23, 2018 10:48 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2018 10:48 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Rain has once again postponed work that was projected to take place Thursday on the U. S. 60 Guardrail Replacement Project in Bartlesville.

ODOT contract crews were set to close lanes on the inside of the northbound U.S. Highway 75 to the westbound U.S. Highway 60 ramp.

According to City of Bartlesville spokesman, Kelli Williams, it is unclear when the lanes will be closed and the work on the ramp will be completed.

The Guardrail Replacement Project began last month and is expected to wrap up later this month or early September