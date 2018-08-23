Posted: Aug 23, 2018 1:05 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2018 1:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at OSU offers fall courses in Bartlesville starting Sept. 17th that will end on Nov. 1st.

Courses will be offered Monday through Thursday for seven weeks with classes on Thursday lasting all day. OLLI Virginia DeFrees has taken art courses with her husband in multiple OLLI locations including Bartlesville and she says it’s given them memories to take home with them.

Other locations for classes include the Arvest Bank on SE Adams Road, the Bartlesville Public Library, and Tri County Tech.

OLLI courses on Mondays at Arvest Bank will include "Writing the Short Memoir" with Ms. Sidney Brammer from 10 a.m. to noon and "Taproots: An Oral History Project" with Betty Keim and Kay Little from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday's courses at the Bartlesville Public Library includes "Alice Paul & The National Women's Party" taught by retired district judge Janice Dreiling from 10 a.m. to noon and "Once Upon a Time in Bartlesville" with Rita Thurman Barnes from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Other course involve "Bridges for Beginners" with Henry Robin on Wednesday mornings and "DNA + Genealogy" with Barbara Shoff on Wednesdays.

Thursdays feature "Pouring Watercolors" with Cheryl Bryan and "Gesture Drawing" with Pepper Hume in the morning. On Thursday afternoon, Debbie Finch wil teach "Painting the seasons: Acrylics and Some Mixed Media" followed by "Conspiracy Theories: Assassinations, Take-Overs and Government Plots" taught by Charlie Taraboletti from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All Thursday course will be taught at the Bartlesville Art Association located in the Price Tower Design Center.

Bartlesville Site Coordinator Marlo Bailey says people can get a $40 annual membership and pay $25 for every class they want to attend or people can pay $200 for an unlimited annual membership which allows people to take any course at any OLLI location without paying additional fees. People interested in courses that want more information on how to enroll should visit education.okstate.edu/olli.