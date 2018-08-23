Posted: Aug 23, 2018 2:20 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2018 5:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The “Hooked on Scouting” Fishing Derby for Cub aged youth will take place on Sept. 15 at the Lee Lake Park across from Lowes. District Director Ken White with the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America says bait and tackle will be offered at the fishing derby, but he does suggest that people bring their own bait and tackle if possible.

White says no one will have to register for the event.

Prize drawings will happen at the fishing derby as well as awards for kids with the biggest fish, the most fish, and the most unusual catch. As for additional activities, an archery range will be set up in the field next to Lee Lake, and there will be a hot dog cookout. Bartlesville police will also have a SWAT vehicle at the site.