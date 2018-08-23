Posted: Aug 23, 2018 2:47 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2018 2:56 PM

Garrett Giles

A man attempts a lewd sex act with a 7-year-old girl leading him to stand before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse Thursday. According to an affidavit, Corey Don Emmitt from Bartlesville committed the lewd act in the child’s bedroom while the child’s parent was away to take care of a relative.

The witness in the case says she couldn’t find the child when she came inside the home then walked in on Emmitt attempting to get the child to do a lewd act with him. Upon seeing Emmitt and the child, the witness says Emmitt claimed they were wrestling and that it was not what it looked like. Emmitt left the scene before police arrived but he later came in for an interview with the arresting officer.

The events occurred on Aug 19. Bond for Emmitt was set at $50,000.