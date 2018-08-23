Posted: Aug 23, 2018 3:07 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2018 3:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville joins several organizations in the community partnering with the Bartlesville Public School District to assist with a Career Exploration Program. The program pairs Bartlesville High School seniors selected for the program with local businesses and organizations to help students learn about and gain introductory experience in their chosen fields.

Interns in the program will spend approximately two hours each day working with their department for the duration of the school year. The students will earn credit based on the completion of journals, participation in monthly academic classes, attendance, review of job performance from their department and a final essay or project.

City of Bartlesville interns for the school year are seniors Landry Evans, Haileigh Jenkins, Patrick Harris, Mason Dumonceaux and Zane Reeves.