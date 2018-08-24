Posted: Aug 24, 2018 1:06 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2018 2:14 PM

Garrett Giles

A public transportation service in Bartlesville will offer cheap fares for workers starting Aug. 27.

Cimarron Public Transit System officials say that in conjunction with Labor Day, Bartlesville workers will be eligible for one-dollar fares taking one-way trips through the City of Bartlesville’s transportation system CityRide. CPTS operates CityRide and several other public transit programs in Oklahoma through the United Community Action Programs.

UCAP Transit Director Laura Croff says that the agency wants to help workers and students save money during these tough times.

To qualify for reduced fares, riders must complete a WorkRide form. Forms are available for completion over the phone by calling 918-336-2233. Drivers will also have forms that people can complete.

The reduced fares have been put in place so that the agency can help working individuals who depend on CityRide for transportation to or from work or school. Reduced fares will be available at least through Oct. 31.