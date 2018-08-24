Posted: Aug 24, 2018 1:29 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2018 2:37 PM

A 19-year-old man from Bartlesville faces charges for second degree rape and indecent proposals to a child under sixteen. According to an affidavit from the Washington County Courthouse Friday, the victim’s mother in the case states that the victim approached her to tell her that Scott Lee Webb had forced lewd acts on her.

The victim's mother then stated that she talked to her husband about coming up with a safety plan to keep the victim away from Webb when the victim told her mother that sexual advancements happened again. Webb had been sending nude pictures to the victim at this time.

Webb admitted to the sexual assaults and the pictures when he was brought in for an interview with the arresting officer. Bond for Webb was set at $25,000 and Webb is to have no contact with the minor. Webb will appear on Judge Russell Vaclaw’s felony status docket on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.