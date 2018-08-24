Posted: Aug 24, 2018 5:10 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2018 5:13 PM

Garrett Giles

After school sign-ups for Cub Scouts see a rise in enrollment Thursday night. Director with the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America Ken White says they saw a 30-percent increase in enrolled scouts for the upcoming year.

White says both boys and girls signed up for Cub Scouts excited for what may come. 112 students enrolled in Cub Scouts last night with 25 of those students being girls.

The rise in girls in Cub Scouts proves that the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts research was right, White says. He adds that the girls did want something to do when they expressed interest in Cub Scouts during Thursday nights after school sign-up. Parents, White says, see the benefit of putting their daughters and sons in own group if their obligations at home are streched thin.

Parents wanting to sign-up their children in Cub Scouts still have the opportunity to do so and can contact 918-336-9170 for more information.