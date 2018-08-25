Posted: Aug 25, 2018 3:00 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2018 3:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Work is set to begin on a concrete panel replacement project in Bartlesville Monday morning. Contract crews will start repairing portions of Fleetwood Drive, Sooner Park Road, and Willow Creek/Arbor Drive.

Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers says the project includes three streets that were part of of the 2017 issuance of money from the 2012 General Obligation Bond.

Work will take place on Fleetwood Drive from Frank Phillips Blvd to Spruce Avenue, Sooner Park Road from Baylor Drive to Adams Blvd., and on Willow Creek/Arbor from Adams Blvd to Hazel Road. Contractor, Jeff Graham Construction of Coffeyville will begin work on Fleetwood just north of Cara Lee Lane and they will work their way southwest to Frank Phillips Blvd. Siemers says the crew will saw-cut the concrete during the first half of next week.

Siemers says the Fleetwood portion of the project should take about six weeks to complete.