Posted: Aug 27, 2018 10:45 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2018 10:45 AM

Max Gross

Changes to the budget and payroll were at the forefront of the discussion at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners.

Several items were discussed including giving a $100 per month raise the county employees. This would bring all county employees to the state minimum, however, it would take some maneuvering in what is already a tight budget. Ultimately, the commissioners opted to table this item.

A separate matter involving a $150 per month raise for all elected county officials was brought forward as a part of budget discussions. County-hired accountant Bill Turner presented the budget. The commissioners voted to send the budget to the excise board for review.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman informed the board that Rogers County is offering a free jail school for all personnel to attend. Also, Washington County and the Bartlesville Police Department is offering training of dispatchers as well.

The Commissioners will meet again on Tuesday, September 4 due to the Labor Day holiday.