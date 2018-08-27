Posted: Aug 27, 2018 1:48 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2018 1:55 PM

Washington County Commissioners hold a private executive session during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday to discuss a lawsuit.

The lawsuit pits the Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter against Purdue Pharma. Attorney group Fullmer Sill had litigations submitted by Alex Yaffe recommending that Washington County bring claims against both opioid manufacturers and distributors.

There was no action taken by the commissioners after the executive session.

Other items on the list that were approved include the approval for the sales of four city properties sold last Thursday and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s form and invoice for the Bison Road project in the second district of Washington County. Commissioner Mike Bouvier says the Bison Road project will cost an extra $10,000 to complete.