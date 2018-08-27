Posted: Aug 27, 2018 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2018 2:44 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested after firing a gun into the ground during a dispute with a neighbor. Daniel Prichard appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for an incident that took place on Sunday.

According to an affidavit, Prichard’s neighbor was having an auction at his residence. Prichard became upset when a man drove his car onto the grass area near his home. Prichard came out of his garage holding a gun which he pointed at the man’s face and yelled, “Private property.”

A verbal altercation continued and then Prichard fired a round into the grass. He threw the gun and the magazine on the ground but then picked it up before police arrived on the scene.

Witnesses recounted the incident in a similar manner.

Prichard stated he threatened the man because he crossed his property line. He denied firing the shot. Officers asked Prichard to retrieve the gun so they could log it as evidence. As the weapon was retrieved the officer noticed the odor of gun powder.

Prichard was arrested at this time. His bond was set at $10,000.