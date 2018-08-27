Posted: Aug 27, 2018 3:00 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2018 3:05 PM

Max Gross

A runoff primary election is lsated for Tuesday. Nowata County voters have several different precincts to choose from to cast a ballot. A full list can be found here.

The republican ballot is the heaviest with several races to decide important offices including the highly-contested governor's race between Kevin Stitt and Mick Cornett. Aslo on the ballot is the lieutenant governor's race between Dana Murphy and Matt Pinnell.

A tight race is also expected for State Representative District 10 between Travis Dunlap and Judd Strom.

Full sample ballots can be found below:

Republican primary:

Democratic primary: