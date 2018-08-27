Posted: Aug 27, 2018 5:15 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2018 5:15 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Bartlesville bridge will get an update as part of an Oklahoma Department of Transportation project.

ODOT will start replacing beams Tuesday morning of next week on the U. S. Highway 60 bridge over the Caney River on Adams Blvd. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of the 9-month project.

City Manager, Mike Bailey says the state is in a bit of a bind when it comes to fixing its bridges.

The projecdt will be an inconvenience for you if you travel Adams Blvd on your way to or from work. Bailey encourages you to use the Veterans Memorial bridge on your westbound commute for better access. The turn signals at Adams and Quapaw will also be closed and there will be no left turns at that intersection.

The work on the U. S. 60 bridge on Adams Blvd is expected to last until May of next year.