Posted: Aug 28, 2018 6:57 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2018 6:57 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Bartlesville man is dead as a result of a Monday night accident on Osage County Road 2706, just more than 3 miles west of Bartlesville. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that 26 year-old Trevor Cochran was driving a 2000 Honda Civic eastbound on the county road. He approached a curve to the left and his car went off the roadway on the right. Cochran overcorrected to the left and his car went into a broad slide.

The Civic left the roadway to the left and hit a drainage ditch. The car rolled halfway over to rest on its top. Cochran was pinned for about 5 minutes before a passerby was able to free him from the vehicle. Cochran died at the scene as a result of massive injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.