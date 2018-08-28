Posted: Aug 28, 2018 9:17 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2018 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

A bridge in Bartlesville will receive a $2.7 million rehabilitation from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

On Sept. 4, ODOT will begin replacing beams and will make other structural improvements on the Highway 60 bridge over the Caney River that runs along Adams Boulevard. During the 9-month-long project, the Highway 60 bridge will be reduced to one lane in both the S. Quapaw Ave. and S Comanche Ave. directions.

City Manager Mike Bailey says that the state is in a bit of bind when it comes to fixing its bridges.

Those needing to commute downtown may have difficulty getting to work, Bailey says. People are encouraged to use the nearby Veterans Memorial Bridge downtown for better access. Turn signals onto Quapaw will also be closed. Weather permitting, work on the Highway 60 bridge along Adams Boulevard should last until May 2019.