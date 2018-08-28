Posted: Aug 28, 2018 12:23 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2018 12:23 PM

Garrett Giles

A Labor Day weekend event offers an opportunity for experienced and inexperienced hunters to get out and hunt for free.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says that Sept. 1 and 2 mark the Free Hunting Days in Oklahoma. State residents are not required to have a state hunting license or a Harvest Information Permit while in the field either of those days.

Both dove and squirrel hunting is permitted during the Free Hunting Days in Oklahoma. State game wardens will be on duty as usual to ensure compliance with bag limits, shooting hours, shotgun plugs, hunter education requirements and other general regulations that apply during Free Hunting Days.

For complete regulations for dove and squirrel hunting, consult the Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide, which is available online at www.wildlifedepartment.com, in the free OK Fish & Wildlife mobile app for Apple or Android, and in print wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

This year in Oklahoma hunting brings more public access to hunting land than ever as the Wildlife Department’s Oklahoma Land Access Program begins its second year of operation. The program has more than 50,000 acres enrolled across the state where the public may walk into private lands for hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. These leased private areas are in addition to about 1.35 million acres of Department-managed lands available for hunting and fishing activities.

For information and maps for current OLAP areas, go online to www.wildlifedepartment.com/OLAP or search “Oklahoma Land Access Program” on Facebook.