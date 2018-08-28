Posted: Aug 28, 2018 1:47 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2018 1:47 PM

Max Gross

An inmate in the Washington County Jail was charged with a simple assault after an altercation took place. James Love Jr. stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a misdemeanor charge from an incident that took place on July 25.

According to an affidavit, video surveillance from the jail shows that multiple inmates were involved in a fight. The video shows Love punching a man during the course of the fight that lasted around one minute. Love and another man punched the victim repeatedly near his head even when the man was lying on his stomach at his bed.

Photos show injuries to the victim’s face. He later received medical attention.

Love saw his bond set at $500. He Remains at the Washington County Jail.