Posted: Aug 28, 2018 2:36 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2018 2:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Voters in Nowata, Osage, and Washington counties will have the opportunity to decide several impactful races until 7 tonight.

The republican ballot is heaviest with several races to decided important offices including the highly-contested governor’s race between Kevin Stitt and Mick Cornett.

Dana Murphy and Matt Pinnell will finish off their race for lieutenant governor, and a tight finish is expected for State Representative District 10 between Travis Dunlap and Judd Strom. The U.S. House District 1 GOP Runoff between Tim Harris and Kevin Hern will also be decided tonight.

Labor Commissioner, Superintendent of Public Instruction, State Auditor and Inspector, Attorney General and Corporation Commissioner will be voted on as well. We will have election coverage of those races and more tonight on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3.