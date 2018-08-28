Posted: Aug 28, 2018 3:51 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2018 3:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Local libraries across the nation team up to promote card holder awareness during September’s “Library Card Sign-up Month” initiative. In association with the American Library Association, the Bartlesville Public Library aims at encouraging everyone to renew or sign up for a library card including their new digital card for those who want to use virtual services and resources only.

According to the ALA, studies show that children who read at home and use library resources perform better in school. ALA also says that children that continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning, they will likely introduce the library to their own young aged children.

Library Director Shellie McGill agrees with ALA and says there’s great value in having a library card. She says that the Bartlesville Public Library has more than 120,000 materials ranging from books and audio books to Blu-Ray movies and video games.

Sign-up is free to those living, working or attending school within the Bartlesville Public Library’s service area in the month of September.

To sign-up for a new library card, people need only provide proof of address with a photo ID, such as a non-expired driver’s license or Stat-issued ID, and a piece of mail matching that address. Mail must be postmarked within the last 30 days and addressed to the card holder. Children’s cards will be issued to adult cardholders with no document requirements.

McGill says the library will be celebrating library users this year with special, weekly giveaway too. Anyone who visits the library and checks out materials, signs up for a new card or renews their old library card may fill out a drawing entry ticket which may be drawn at the end of each week in September.

Adults will receive $25 in “Chamber Bucks,” McGill says, issued by the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. Children will receive $10 in Chamber Bucks.