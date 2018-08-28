Posted: Aug 28, 2018 5:40 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2018 5:40 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Senator Julie Daniels and the rest of the state Legislative Working Group on Medical Marijuana will hear from several speakers during Wednesday's meeting.

The agenda calls for the group to hear from Dr. Jean Hausheer on Medical Practices and Standards; Dr. Bob McCaffree speaking on Smokable Products and Health; the Executive Director, OK Pharmacists Association, Debray Billingsley speaking on Dispensing Practices and Standards; Dr. Jason Beaman will address Patient Safety and Addiction; Registered Pharmacist, Scott Schaeffer DABAT will answer questions on Poisoning and Exposures; and Dr. Julie Croft, MPH will speak on Public Health and Youth Protections.

The meeting convenes at 9 o'clock and will be streamed live on the state senate's website -- www.oksenate.gov