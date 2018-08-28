News
Election
Posted: Aug 28, 2018 5:55 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2018 7:33 PM
Election Results - Live on KWON
|
FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10
|
Republican
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
TRAVIS DUNLAP Incumbent
|
1,720
|
41%
|
26 of 26
|
JUDD STROM
|
2,433
|
59%
Precincts: 11 in Nowata; 13 in Washington; 2 in Osage
|
FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36
|
Republican
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Sean Roberts Incumbent
|
77
|
47%
|
11 of 19
|
LOUISE REDCORN
|
849
|
53%
Precincts: 14 in Osage; 5 in Tulsa
|
FOR STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 10
|
Republican
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
BILL COLEMAN
|
3,883
|
72%
|
40 of 48
|
AMBER ROBERTS
|
1,526
|
28%
Precincts: 24 in Osage; 24 in Kay
|
FOR US-HOUSE DISTRICT 1
|
Republican
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
KEVIN HERN
|
20,808
|
56%
|
171 of 326
|
TIM HARRIS
|
16,544
|
44%
