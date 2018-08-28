Posted: Aug 28, 2018 5:55 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2018 7:33 PM

Evan Fahrbach

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10 Republican

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting TRAVIS DUNLAP Incumbent 1,720 41% 26 of 26 JUDD STROM 2,433 59%

Precincts: 11 in Nowata; 13 in Washington; 2 in Osage

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36 Republican

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Sean Roberts Incumbent 77 47% 11 of 19 LOUISE REDCORN 849 53%

Precincts: 14 in Osage; 5 in Tulsa

FOR STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 10 Republican

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting BILL COLEMAN 3,883 72% 40 of 48 AMBER ROBERTS 1,526 28%

Precincts: 24 in Osage; 24 in Kay