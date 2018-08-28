News


Election

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 5:55 PM

Election Results - Live on KWON

Evan Fahrbach

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10

  

Republican

  

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

TRAVIS DUNLAP   Incumbent

1,720

41%

26 of 26

JUDD STROM

2,433

59%

Precincts: 11 in Nowata; 13 in Washington; 2 in Osage

 

 

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36

  

Republican

  

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Sean Roberts       Incumbent

77

47%

11 of 19

LOUISE REDCORN

849

53%

Precincts: 14 in Osage; 5 in Tulsa

 

 

FOR STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 10

  

Republican

  

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

BILL COLEMAN

3,883

72%

40 of 48

AMBER ROBERTS

1,526

28%

Precincts: 24 in Osage; 24 in Kay

 

FOR US-HOUSE DISTRICT 1

  

Republican

  

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

KEVIN HERN

20,808

56%

171 of 326

TIM HARRIS

16,544

44%

 

 


