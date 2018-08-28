Posted: Aug 28, 2018 9:09 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2018 4:03 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Judd Strom defeated incument State Representative Travis Dunlap to win the GOP nomination in Tuesday's primary runoff election. Strom picked up 2433 votes for 58.58 percent of the vote. Strom was upbeat when he complimented Dunlap for running a clean race.

Strom pointed to support from the education community as a large part of his base of support.

Strom will now face Democrat Kevin Stacy in the general election on November 6th.