Posted: Aug 28, 2018 9:12 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2018 9:13 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Tulsa fast-food restaurateur has won the Republican nomination in the race for the open U.S. House seat in Tulsa. Kevin Hern defeated longtime Tulsa prosecutor Tim Harris in Tuesday's GOP primary runoff to advance to the November ballot in the race for the state's only open congressional seat. Hern will face Democratic nominee Tim Gilpin in November. The seat was previously held by U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine, a Republican tapped by President Donald Trump to be administrator of NASA.