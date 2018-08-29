Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:12 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2018 10:12 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Osage Casinos officially opened its new $160-million hotel and casino just north of downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Chief Standing Bear

Chief Standing Bear and tribal officials cut the ribon at the facility located in the 900 block of West 36th Street North next to the Tisdale Parkway. The casino officially opened its doors at noon.

This is Osage Casinos' largest location and it will bring an estimated economic impact of $32 million annually in wages and salaries.

Officials said in a news release that revenues from its seven casinos provide the Osage Nation with much-needed funding for healthcare, education and cultural programs.

The Tulsa venue includes a new gaming floor, event space, 141 room hotel, pool and full-service brewery.