Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:17 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2018 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville will close most of its offices in recognition of the Labor Day weekend.Due to the office closure, Monday trash routes will be changed to Wednesday next week to accommodate for the closings.

Public Works Director Keith Henry says Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday for their trash to be collected next week. Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled on Sept. 4.

Bartlesville’s City Council Meeting will be held on Sept. 4 because of the Labor Day weekend.