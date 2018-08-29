Posted: Aug 29, 2018 2:45 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2018 3:04 PM

Garrett Giles

A deputy sheriff responds to dispatch referencing to a report of a physical assault in Bartlesville leading a 44-year-old man to stand before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. According to an affidavit, the victim in the case says her boyfriend Jeff Thomas returned to their residence unannounced and caused injury to her two days after an incident occurred between them.

The affidavit further states that after Thomas entered into the home, he went to the victim’s bedroom and dragged her out of bed by her arms. When the victim attempted to grab her phone, Thomas took the phone and threw the phone across the room.

John Thomas then forcibly pushed her into their bathroom where a revolver was kept in a lockbox. The victim testifies that Thomas told her he wanted the gun to kill her with before killing himself. That happened in the bathroom for fifteen minutes before a handyman called saying he would arrive soon to fix the backdoor as scheduled. Knowing someone would come, Thomas calmed down.

John Thomas’ next court date is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. Bond was set at $10,000 for Thomas and he is to have no contact with the victim. He has been prohibited from using or possessing a firearm also.