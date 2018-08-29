Posted: Aug 29, 2018 3:04 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2018 3:05 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man pulled over for a routine traffic stop tried to flee on foot before a police K9 assisted in an arrest. Tanner Pendergraft appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing charges of driving under suspension and obstructing an officer among other charges.

According to an affidavit, Pendergraft was pulled over on Lupa Avenue for having an expired tag. As the officer exited his vehicle Pendergraft also got out of his truck. The officer yelled for Pendergraft to get back in the truck but he did not comply.

Instead Pendergraft fled the scene on foot. More officers arrived in the area to set up a perimeter including a police K9.

Pendergraft ran toward a wooded area while being tracked by the K9 and eventually was taken into custody on the other side of the wooded area.

Bond for Pendergraft was set at $10,000.