Posted: Aug 29, 2018 6:23 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2018 6:23 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond is conceding the Republican nomination for Oklahoma attorney general after a bruising runoff with incumbent Mike Hunter.

Drummond conceded Wednesday after unofficial results from Tuesday's primary runoff election showed Hunter leading by fewer than 300 votes.

Drummond says he's conceding "in an effort to bring unity to the Republican Party." He said Tuesday that he would wait until provisional ballots were counted before deciding how to proceed.

State election board spokesman Bryan Dean said there were nearly 400 provisional ballots cast statewide and it's unknown yet how many of those will be counted, or how many were cast in the GOP runoff.

Hunter advances to the Nov. 6 general election to face Democrat Mark Myles.

Drummond had criticized Hunter for using private attorneys in the state's lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and called him a career lobbyist while Hunter called Drummond unfit and unethical.