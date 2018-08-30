Posted: Aug 30, 2018 3:45 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2018 3:45 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A pro-education movement that led to a statewide teacher walkout in the spring barreled through Oklahoma's primary election this year and knocked six more GOP legislators out of office. All six of the Republican House members who lost their jobs in Tuesday's primary runoff voted against a package of tax hikes to help fund a teacher pay raise. They also were targeted for defeat by pro-education groups. Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said this spring's teacher walkout showed educators how much political power they have. Of the 19 House Republicans who voted against the tax hike, eight were defeated. Seven others either termed out or decided not to run. Only four have advanced to the general election. Teachers protests also happened this year in Arizona, Kentucky and West Virginia.