Posted: Aug 30, 2018 10:04 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2018 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

United States Attorney Trent Shores says 37-year-old Mark Jones of Sapulpa pleas guilty in federal court Thursday morning for his actions in a Tulsa bank robbery in July.

Jones entered the Commerce Bank located at Utica Square in Tulsa where he wore a mask and brandished a 9 mm pistol. He then ordered the teller at gunpoint to fill a backpack with cash and threatened to kill anyone using a cellphone during the robbery before fleeing the bank in an SUV.

Tulsa Police later located Jones in the SUV which led to an hour-long high speed chase. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol would intervene by using a “Tactical Vehicle Intervention” maneuver to disable Jones’ vehicle. At the time of arrest, officers discovered the pistol and mask used in the crime, as well as the 2-thousand 379 dollars in cash stolen from the bank.

As part of the plea agreement, Jones and the Government agreed to a sentence of 90 months in prison, restitution to the bank, and forfeiture of the weapon used in the crime.