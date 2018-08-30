Posted: Aug 30, 2018 11:02 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2018 11:02 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Businessmen joined current and former local legislators Thursday for the annual Chamber Legislative Golf Tournament at Adams Golf Course. Former State Representative, Mike Wilt hosts the event started by then State Representative Jim Dunlap. Wilt is happy that the weather was good for the event.

The tournament pairs local people with state legislators, agency heads, and state chamber members. Wilt says Bartlesville's tournament is one of the most popular events on the calendar.

Out of town attendees included Chief Executive Officer of the State Chamber, Fred Morgan, VP of Government Affairs for the Chamber, Mike Jackson, Governor Fallin's Chief of Staff, Chris Benge, and representatives from Senator Lankford and Inhoffe's offices.