Posted: Aug 30, 2018 2:16 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2018 2:16 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta couple was arrested after unlawfully entering a home and taking multiple items. Jeffrey Highfield and Ashley Highfield each appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing second degree burglary charges.

According to an affidavit, a man came by his residence to check the mail and noticed Ashley Highfield behind his property with a Chevy Trailblazer that had the tailgate open. The man noticed a bunch his tools in a five-gallon bucket and realized that someone was trying to steal them. The man asked Ashley if she had more of his property and she said, ‘yes.’

Later that day Jeffrey Highfield arrived back at the residence with multiple items of the victim’s property in the back of his vehicle. Jeffrey advised officers that the items were taken from the residence in question. Jeffrey claimed he was interested in purchasing the property and was trying to clean it up.

The officer then questioned Ashely who admitted that she was arrested by the same officer in a separate burglary earlier this year.

Both were placed under arrest. Bonds were set at $25,000 each.