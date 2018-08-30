Posted: Aug 30, 2018 2:47 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2018 2:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Events that took place on Aug. 29 lead a Bartlesville man to stand before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse. According to affidavit, Donald Medlock Jr. started yelling and cussing at a victim that didn’t want to “fool around” with him. The victim then stated that she got up to leave when Donald blocked her path to continue his curses.

The affidavit further states that Medlock would grab the victims next with his right hand and pull her hair with his left. Medlock pushed the victim back causing her to fall and hit her head against the wall.

The next court date for Medlock was scheduled for Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. Bond for Medlock was set at $7,500.