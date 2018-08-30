Posted: Aug 30, 2018 4:57 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2018 5:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will host an event at the John Dahl Wildlife Management Area in Osage County to improve game bird populations. The Dove, Quail and Pheasant Management Field Day will be held on Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch will be provided for those who register before Aug. 31.

Information and Education Specialist Don Brown with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says the quail and pheasant populations have declined, but the department remains optimistic. Research has shown the population for both quail and pheasant has rebound a tad and will continue to do so if landowners provide adequate habitats for the birds.

Game bird management topics at the seminar will include planting for dove fields, manipulation of crops for hunting, controlling problem plants, balancing cover and food requirements, techniques and field demonstrations.

Instructors for the event include area biologist at JDWMA Joseph McCallister, wildlife biologist Kyle Johnson, and Dwayne Ellmore from the Oklahoma Cooperative Extention Service. Brown says the biologist will instruct landowners on how to raise game bird populations in a healthy way.

Admission to the event is free and people can register by calling 405-823-7936.