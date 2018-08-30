Posted: Aug 30, 2018 5:02 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2018 5:19 PM

Garrett Giles

In light of the recent threat made by a student in the Bartlesville School District Wednesday, Bartlesville’s Safe and Healthy Schools Coordinator Kerry Ickleberry says school officials have increased security. The Bartlesville student that made the threat against the school system was arrested after police investigated the situation because students overheard what the threatening student said.

Ickleberry asks students, parents or anyone in the community to inform law enforcement and the school district if they hear or read about any threats to the school.

Students can talk to school officials or they can use the adult Crime Stopper’s P3 Tips app they sponsored when students received their new Chrome Books this school year. Those tips will go to resource officers and to local law enforcement if the threats occur after school hours.