Garrett Giles

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum wants to improve their STEM program to encourage kids to choose a life in aviation. Museum Executive Director Tonya Blansett says that 26-thousand students visited the museum last year and they can only take a maximum of 100 students a day.

That has led the museum to pursue a Capital Campaign Project to double their size to make room for more students and activities. Blansett says that the need for expansion is a good problem to have.

The Capital Campaign Project will require at least 15 to 20 million dollars. Those funds will increase hangar space for aircrafts, will build a NASA mars exhibit, and will create more STEM classrooms.

Blansett says people can donate to the campaign by going to tulsamuseum.org.

(Photo credit: Tulsa Air and Space Museum website)