Posted: Aug 31, 2018 2:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Officers respond to a call about gunshots fired inside a Bartlesville hotel Wednesday night. According to an affidavit, officers attempted to make contact with the occupants in room 117 with no luck. The hotel manager then got keys to the room so officers could check the welfare of the occupants.

Officers found no one in the room when they entered but they did locate a firearm under the mattress of the bed. The manager then stated that a woman staying in the hotel said she thought the shots came from outside the hotel and that Ronald Morgan, the hotel resident in room 117, fired them.

Ronald Morgan walked up to the hotel as the woman testified that Ronald fired the shots and police began questioning him. Ronald admitted to firing the shots and showed the officers the gun.

For feloniously possessing a firearm and for recklessly handling a firearm, Ronald has a bond set at $7,500 and he is to appear in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Sept. 7.