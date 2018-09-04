Posted: Sep 04, 2018 8:59 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2018 8:59 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police are working to locate one of the parties in a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. Captain Jay Hastings reports officers received a call at 7:42 on a disturbance in progress at an apartment complex near Choctaw and Fourth Street. The person calling said they had escaped the apartment and there was a boyfriend holding a knife on his girlfriend still inside.

Hastings says officers secured the area and began trying to contact the boyfriend. Officers eventually were able to contact the boyfriend but he was not in the apartment. The boyfriend told officers he was driving to city court at the time and police spoke with him once he arrived there.

Officers then searched the apartment and found no one inside. Hastings told KWON news just before 10 o'clock that officers were trying to locate the girlfriend to determine what exactly happened during the incident.