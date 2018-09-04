Posted: Sep 04, 2018 9:32 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2018 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Bluestar Moms spokesman Brandi Taylor presents Red Shirt Fridays at the Washington County Commissioners meeting Tuesday. Taylor said that people that wear red on Fridays support men and women that have been deployed. She started selling Red Shirt Fridays shirts at her business, Rocking Cactus Designs, when her oldest son joined the military.

The Washington County Commissioners approved the purchase of Red Shirt Friday shirts to be worn on Fridays. Red Shirt Fridays shirts are being sold for $28 and 10-percent of the proceeds will go to Bluestar Moms – an organization that sends care packages to those deployed.

Taylor said her goal is to have Red Shirt Fridays shirts sold in every Oklahoma county to raise support for deployed troops and their families.

The commissioners also approved an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form regarding work on North-South 398 and on a Verdigris Valley Electric Coop invoice.