Posted: Sep 04, 2018 9:58 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2018 9:59 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County commissioners appointed Susan Wesson to serve on the recently formed E911 board at Tuesday morning’s meeting. Wesson joins two other members that were previously appointed. Chairman Doug Sonenberg is still hoping to add members with fire or EMS experience to the board.

A resolution to amend the payroll for county officials was tabled due to the absence of commissioner Curtis Barnes. The resolution allows for a $150 per month raise for all elected officials to meet the minimum required by state statue. Sonenberg doesn’t see it as proper for him to receive a raise until all employees are taken care of.

A lease agreement was also signed for a John Deere backhoe for county use.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday.