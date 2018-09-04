Posted: Sep 04, 2018 3:08 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2018 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Lifelong Learning Institute at Oklahoma State will teach DNA and genealogy at its Bartlesville site this month.

Kay Little, author of I Am a Leaf Following Branches to Find My Tree, will teach the “Taproots: An Oral History Project” course with Betty Keim on Mondays starting Sept. 17th at the Arvest Bank on Adams Road. Barbara Shoff will teach the “DNA + Genealogy” course on Wednesdays at Tri County Tech.

Shoff says the history files behind a person’s family line lies within a person’s DNA.

OLLI will hold a party this Sunday to further discuss its Bartlesville site courses. The OLLI Fall Festival party will be at the Haskell’s Loft at 115 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard from 4 to 5:30 p.m.