Posted: Sep 04, 2018 7:58 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2018 7:58 PM

Garrett Giles

United States Attorney Trent Shores announces that Devon Deshon Thomas, 23, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery of a Broken Arrow QuikTrip using coercion through force and fear.

Thomas admitted to robbing a Broken Arrow QuikTrip on May 30, 2018. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., two masked subjects brandishing what appeared to be firearms forced the QuikTrip attendant to open the cash register. The two stole nearly $300, then fled from the store in a four-door sedan.

Through the course of the investigation, the Broken Arrow Police Department, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, linked Thomas to the vehicle used in the crime and identified him as one of the two subjects involved.

Investigators then executed a search warrant and discovered two black air-propelled handguns that resembled actual firearms, as well as the clothes and mask matching descriptions previously provided to police. The two suspects were further implicated in surveillance video from a nearby Wal-Mart, where they could be seen shoplifting the air-propelled handguns shortly before the crime.